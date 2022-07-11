Farmers are making thousands of dollars from carbon credits through this climate start-up

Farmers make their living selling crops for cash, but some are starting to generate additional income from the carbon credit markets. One start-up, Boston-based Indigo Ag, is helping them do that.

Indigo Ag works with farmers on climate-friendly strategies to pull carbon dioxide into the soil and capture emissions. The firm funds its work by selling carbon credits to companies. Farmers get 75% of the proceeds and Indigo AG gets the rest.

Here's how it works: Indigo Ag takes measurements to determine how many carbon credits each farm would produce, and therefore how much money the farmers would get. Then, it pre-pays the farmers an amount that is then verified by the Climate Action Reserve, a California-based environmental organization that monitors the North American carbon market to ensure integrity, transparency and financial value. The amounts differ depending on the farm and the current price in the carbon credit markets.

Indigo AG introduced its first tranche of farm soil carbon credits just a few weeks ago, with its program producing 20 thousand tonnes in credits, or emissions offsets. Buyers so far include JPMorgan Chase, The North Face and Barclays.

"What we really focus on is: How do we bring new revenue streams to the farmer as they make this journey to sustainability?" said Indigo Ag CEO Ron Hovsepian.

Farmers are encouraged to plant cover crops and reduce tillage to improve soil health, water quality and biodiversity. This can help make crops more resilient to global warming. Farming is not just one of the worst climate offenders, it is also at high risk from climate change.