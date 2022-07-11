15 dead, dozens trapped after attack on Donetsk apartments; Kyiv says Russia isn't taking an 'operational pause'

Search and rescue operations continue in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk following a catastrophic Russian missile strike on a residential building in the city.

At least 15 people have died in the attack and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the death toll was likely to rise. "Everyone who gives orders for such strikes ... kills absolutely deliberately," he said.

Zelenskyy also rebutted claims that Russia has been taking an "operational pause" in the last week, saying that from Ukraine's perspective, hostilities have continued as before and its forces are "repelling assaults in various directions."