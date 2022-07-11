CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Meta, Honeywell, CVS, Mattel, Qorvo & more

Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBank of America upgrades Honeywell to buy, citing potential growth in aerospace and oil and gas
Sarah Min6 min ago
CNBC ProIt's time to sell Meta until it figures out the metaverse, Needham says in downgrade
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProBank of America shares are a compelling buy even in a recession, Societe Generale says in upgrade
Sarah Min3 hours ago
