Wimbledon: Champion Novak Djokovic hopes for Covid rule change ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the winners trophy after victory over Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 in London. Visionhaus | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is hoping for a change to American Covid-19 entry rules in time for him to challenge for a fourth US Open title later this summer. Djokovic, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets to lift the Wimbledon crown for a fourth consecutive time — and seven in all — on Sunday, has consistently refused Covid vaccination. That stance cost the 35-year-old the opportunity to compete at the Australian Open earlier this year after a prolonged stand-off with that country's authorities — but he hopes it could be a different story when the Flushing Meadows tournament begins in August. "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated," said Djokovic. "So the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption. "I don't know, I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is a possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about.

"I don't have much answers there. I think it's just whether or not they remove this in time for me to get to USA. "Whether or not I'm playing any tournament soon, I'll definitely be resting for the next couple of weeks because it has been quite an exhausting and demanding period for me. "Then I'll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there." Djokovic, who became only the fourth man in the Open Era to win four Wimbledon titles in a row, admitted his success against Kyrgios provided a sense of 'relief', particularly in the wake of his drawn-out deportation from Australia. "Wimbledon historically has always come at such important stages of my life and my career," he added. "It was in 2018 when I was starting the year with elbow surgery, trying to work my way back in the rankings, not playing well. "It's not a coincidence that this place has such relevance in my life and career. It's a relief, as well, considering what I've been through this year — of course it adds more value and more significance and more emotions.