CNBC Pro

Occidental Petroleum looks overbought after its rally this year, Goldman Sachs says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Meta, Honeywell, CVS, Mattel, Qorvo & more
Michael Bloom29 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America upgrades Honeywell to buy, citing potential growth in aerospace and oil and gas
Sarah Min15 min ago
CNBC ProIt's time to sell Meta until it figures out the metaverse, Needham says in downgrade
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More