What Cramer is watching Monday — Price target cuts and downgrades, few bright spots

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, appears on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on June 22, 2022.
What I am looking at July 11, 2022

Twitter jump ball: Elon Musk terminates deal. Twitter (TWTR) says it will sue. The stock sinks 5% in the premarket. Baird price target cut to $33 per share from $45.

Meta Platforms (META), a Club holding, downgraded to sell from hold (underperform from hold) at Needham. Pretty radical given how Reels has taken off. Metaverse obsession by Zuckerberg?

Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) is not done going down, yet. It can't until all the target price cuts are finished. Monday, it's Piper Sandler going to $235 per share from $250. Russia, China, and ether, gaming all weighing on the numbers. Watch our Investing Club "Monthly Meeting" at 12 p.m. ET to learn more.

No end to the price-target cutting on Boston Beer (SAM). This time it's Credit Suisse going to $400 per share from $620. Miss and guidance cut coming. We prefer Trust-owned Constellation Brands (STZ), which is now above where it reported earnings.

