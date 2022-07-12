European markets head for another negative open as investors await inflation data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Tuesday as investors gear up for the latest U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 29 points lower at 7,167, Germany's DAX 86 points lower at 12,746 and France's CAC 40 down 32 points at 5,964, according to data from IG.

The lower open for European stocks comes after a gloomy trading session at the start of the week, with markets closing lower Monday as investors prepare for more key inflation data out of the U.S. this week.

The June consumer price index is expected to show headline inflation, including food and energy, rising above May's 8.6% level.