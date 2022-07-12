Here are four past cases Twitter and Elon Musk's lawyers will be examining as they head to court

SpaceX founder Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019.

After billionaire Elon Musk said he was terminating his acquisition of Twitter, the social media company countered by citing a contract provision that's often called upon when one party tries to back out of a deal.

The clause, known as specific performance, is often used in real estate cases to prevent buyers and sellers from calling off deals without good reason. But it's also included in corporate merger agreements as a way to force either a buyer or seller to close on a deal, barring material breaches such as fraud.

In notifying Twitter of his plans to end the deal on Friday, Musk's lawyers made three arguments for why Twitter breached its contract. First, they claim Twitter fraudulently reported the number of spam accounts, which the company has long estimated to be about 5% of users. Musk would need to prove the number of so-called bots is much higher and show a "material adverse effect" on Twitter's business for grounds to end the deal.

Second, Musk's lawyers say Twitter "failed to provide much of the data and information" Musk requested, breaching a contract term that specifies Twitter must provide reasonable access to "properties, books and records of the company and its subsidiaries."

Lastly, Musk's lawyers argue Twitter did not comply with another contract term that required the company to get consent before deviating from its ordinary course of business. Musk cites Twitter's decision to fire two "high ranking" employees, laying off a third of its talent acquisition team and instituting a general hiring freeze as examples of decisions made without his consultation.

The Delaware Court of Chancery, a non-jury court that primarily hears corporate cases based on shareholder lawsuits and other internal affairs, has ruled on a number of cases where a company cited the specific performance clause to force a sale. None were nearly as large as Musk's Twitter deal — $44 billion — and the details underpinning them differ as well.

Still, past cases can provide context for how the Musk-Twitter dispute might end.