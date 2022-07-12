CNBC Pro

Wells Fargo downgrades Gap, says it cannot recommend buying the apparel retailer after CEO exit

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades American Express on lower spending among high-end consumers
Sarah Min20 min ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades JPMorgan Chase to buy, says stock is at an attractive entry point
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names its top stocks in a ‘safe haven’ tech sector — giving one upside of 60%
Weizhen Tan
Read More