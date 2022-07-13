Asia-Pacific markets are mixed ahead of China trade data

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday ahead of China trade data and central bank decisions in the region. Investors will also be looking ahead to the U.S. inflation report for June.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.48%, and the Topix index gained 0.43%

In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.39% and the Kosdaq was 0.32% higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was 0.2% lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was just above the flatline.

Chinese trade data is due on Wednesday. A Reuters poll predicts that exports will grow by 12%, while imports will increase by 3.9%.

The Bank of Korea is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time, according to a Reuters poll. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to increase rates by half a point as well.

Thailand's stock exchange is closed for a holiday Wednesday.