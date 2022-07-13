Charts suggest the euro could see a ‘swift rally’ and lift the market with it, says Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the euro could rise in value in the near future, relying on analysis from DeCarley Trading technician Carley Garner.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the euro's ready to rebound — if not now then very soon — and I wouldn't be surprised if she's right and it helps take the whole stock market up with it," he said.

The U.S. dollar and euro on Tuesday reached parity, or the same worth, for the first time in 20 years. While the U.S. dollar index has been on the rise, the euro zone's energy supply crisis and economic problems have put pressure on the euro's value.

To explain Garner's analysis, Cramer first examined the monthly chart of the euro-to-dollar exchange rate over the last two decades.