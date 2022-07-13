Chinese gaming stocks jump after Beijing approves new titles in a sign scrutiny is easing

Since April 2022, Chinese regulators have begun approving video games again after a months-long freeze in signs Beijing's crackdown on gaming is easing.

Shares of Chinese gaming companies rose Wednesday after regulators approved a slew of new games, a sign that some of the headwinds for the sector could be easing.

The list published Tuesday by China's National Press and Publication Administration did not include approvals for games from giants Tencent and NetEase.

Tencent shares were flat in Hong Kong trade but the continuation of game approvals, which resumed in April after a monthslong freeze, has lifted other companies.

NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares were nearly 3% higher in afternoon trade while streaming giant Bilibili was up more than 4%. Bilibili had two games approved in the latest tranche.

Shares of Kingsoft, another publisher, were also higher in Hong Kong trade.