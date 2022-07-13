Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I want to buy Flex

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Crescent Point Energy Corp: "[Devon Energy] has now lost 25 straight points. ... Buy it."

Loading chart...

Flex Ltd: "It's such an inexpensive stock. ... I want to buy Flex."

Loading chart...

Barrick Gold Corp: "Dollar got strong, gold got crushed. ... It's a hedge, in the same way that I like oil."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy.

VIDEO2:1902:19
Cramer's lightning round: I want to buy Flex
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com