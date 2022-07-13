Cramer's lightning round: I want to buy Flex

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Crescent Point Energy Corp: "[Devon Energy] has now lost 25 straight points. ... Buy it."
Flex Ltd: "It's such an inexpensive stock. ... I want to buy Flex."
Barrick Gold Corp: "Dollar got strong, gold got crushed. ... It's a hedge, in the same way that I like oil."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy.
