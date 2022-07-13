European markets set for lower open as investors brace themselves for U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Wednesday, extending losses seen in previous sessions this week, as investors prepare for the latest inflation data from the United States.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 15 points lower at 7,196, Germany's DAX down 65 points at 12,830, France's CAC 40 down 21 points at 6,024, and Italy's FTSE MIB down 75 points at 21,289, according to data from IG.

Global markets are keeping a close eye on inflation data out of the U.S. on Wednesday. The June consumer price index is expected to show headline inflation, including food and energy, rising above May's 8.6% level to 8.8%, according to estimates from Dow Jones.

The hot reading expected Wednesday could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points during this month's meeting. Last month, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5%-1.75% in its most aggressive hike since 1994.