Focus on your ‘personal economy’ and not a possible recession, says finance expert Jean Chatzky — here’s what to do

Like many Americans, you may be worried about a potential recession.

To be sure, predictions as to whether we're headed for a recession vary among Wall Street analysts. However, most consumers are convinced one is on the way, two separate surveys from Morning Consult/CNBC and MagnifyMoney found.

Yet whether a downturn happens or not, it's important to keep things in perspective, said personal finance expert Jean Chatzky.

More from Invest in You:

5 ways to cope with recession anxiety

Money moves to make now to stay ahead of inflation

How to know how much student debt you can afford

"Being in a recession is just something that is going to happen from time to time," said Chatzky, host of the "HerMoney" podcast and CEO of HerMoney.com.

A recession is defined as a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.

"The thing to focus on is not the economy, but your personal economy," she advised.