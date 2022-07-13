No power technology can replace or do the job of nuclear energy today, says Duke Energy CEO

An employee leaves in his car from the nuclear plant on Three Mile Island, with the operational plant run by Exelon Generation on the right, in Middletown, Pennsylvania on March 26, 2019.

There is no technology that can replace nuclear energy today, Lynn Good, CEO of Duke Energy, told CNBC's Jim Cramer at the Evolve Global Summit on Wednesday.

Nuclear energy, which is produced from the splitting of uranium atoms in a process called fission, accounts for about 20% of America's electricity.

Duke Energy, which operates out of Charlotte, North Carolina, is an American electric power and natural gas holding company, which distributes energy to 7.2 million customers. And in the Carolinas, 50% of that electricity comes from nuclear energy plants.

"I do not have a technology that can replace that today," Good said.

Nuclear energy does not produce greenhouse gas emissions, making it a leading source of clean energy, and a valuable resource in the transition to net zero – accounting for 56% of our nation's carbon-free electricity.

But nuclear has many detractors, focused on the risks and history of catastrophic incidents. The U.S. has been slow to build new nuclear power plants, and some states and utilities, including Duke Energy, have moved to shut down existing nuclear sites. Good said there is no energy solution available today without an environmental impact. Coal and natural gas produce emissions, and mining for renewables and batteries have environmental costs.

"I think people understand that, over the next several decades, we must transition away from fossil fuels," she said, adding, "Nuclear needs to be a part of the equation."

Bill Gates is another outspoken advocate for nuclear technology in the transition to clean energy. According to Gates, "if we're serious about solving climate change, and quite frankly we have to be, the first thing we should do is keep safe reactors operating. ... even then, just maintaining that status quo is not enough. We need more nuclear power to zero out emissions in America and to prevent a climate disaster."

Duke Energy is investing in smaller modular reactors, a technology approach that Gates backs, to see if they can reach the point of commercialization by the 2030s, she said.