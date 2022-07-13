The Philippines faces pressure to hike rates as peso weakens, inflation persists, economist says

The weakening of Philippine currency the peso combined with a current account deficit will make rising inflation a feature of the economy in fiscal year 2022, according to an expert.

A weakening peso, a widening current account deficit and rising inflation will put pressure on the Philippine central bank to hike interest rates when it meets on Aug. 18, an economist told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

"[With the economy growing] there has also been double-digit spending on capital machinery and raw materials, pushing the trade deficit to about $5.7 billion. That is going to put additional pressure on the peso to weaken," senior economist covering the Philippines at financial company ING Nicholas Mapa said.

That weakness will continue to feed inflation ahead of the central bank's policy meeting, pressuring the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise rates.

Inflation is currently at 6.1%, but Mapa said ING sees it accelerating to 7.2% by the fourth quarter. He explained this is why "the central bank [is] finally sounding a little more hawkish."

Mapa noted, however, "the Philippines central bank has a long five-week wait until we can actually start hiking policy rates again." He said he does not expect an unscheduled, intermediary rate hike before the central bank's meeting.