Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy announces he's leaving the company

Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is no longer working for the electric vehicle maker.

He wrote, "It's been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways. In that time, Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets and I look forward to seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum."

He added, "I have no concrete plans for what's next but look to spend more time revisiting my long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source and education."

CEO Elon Musk thanked Karpathy for his work in response.

A team of senior machine learning scientists and engineers reported in directly to Karpathy, who had recently taken a months-long sabbatical from Tesla.

Tesla vehicles have accounted for nearly 70% of reported crashes involving advanced driver-assistance systems since June 2021, according to federal figures released last month. Officials warned that the data was incomplete not meant to indicate which carmaker's systems might be safest.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.




