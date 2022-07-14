‘Democracy starts at our skin’: Actor Ashley Judd speaks out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade

U.S. actor and humanitarian Ashley Judd has responded to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, telling CNBC that individuals should be free to make their own choices.

Ashley, specifically speaking about reproductive choices, said "every individual should be autonomous in their reproductive choices because democracy starts at our skin."

The actor, known for 90s films "Ruby in Paradise," "Double Jeopardy" and "Heat" among others, is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund and made it clear that she was speaking about the controversial ruling as an individual, and her comments do not represent the UNFPA.

"Personally, when a man raped me in 1999, it was necessary for me to have an abortion. So being able to access legal and safe abortion was essential for me," Judd said in an interview last Thursday with CNBC's Tania Bryer to mark World Population Day.

"And I understand that people have a variety of opinions and where I come down is that even if a person doesn't feel that it's appropriate for them, for whatever their particular reasoning may be, every individual should be autonomous in their reproductive choices because democracy starts at our skin."

Roe v. Wade, a landmark legal decision in 1973 that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, was overturned on June 24.

U.S. President Joe Biden described the Supreme Court's decision as "a sad day for the Court and for the country." He has said that Congress restoring Roe v. Wade as federal law is the only way to secure a woman's right to choose.

On Friday, he signed an executive order "safeguarding access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception."