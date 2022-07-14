Asia-Pacific markets fall after U.S. inflation rises faster than expected

Overnight in the U.S., stocks declined following the inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 208.54 points, or 0.67%, to 30,772.79, while the S&P 500 slid 0.45% to 3,801.78. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.15% to close at 11,247.58. The yield curve inversion in U.S. Treasurys, seen as a recession signal, widened on Wednesday stateside. The 2-year yield last stood at 3.1817%, higher than 2.9465% for the 10-year note. Yields move inversely to prices. In economic data, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said the country's gross domestic product grew 4.8% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year ago. That's up from 4% in the first quarter of the year. Australia will report unemployment data later today. Taiwan's chipmaker TSMC and Japan's Fast Retailing are due to report earnings Thursday as well.





