China's central bank says it's closely watching 'accelerated' monetary policy tightening abroad

The People's Bank of China said M2, a broad measure of readily available money supply including cash and mutual funds, grew by 11.4% year-on-year in June, the fastest pace since November 2016, according to Reuters.

BEIJING — China's central bank said Wednesday it's closely watching monetary policy tightening abroad, without signaling interest rate changes at home.

"We are paying very close attention to major economies' accelerated monetary policy tightening," Zou Lan, head of monetary policy at the People's Bank of China, told reporters in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.

He did not name specific countries.

From the U.S. to Singapore, many central banks have swiftly tightened monetary policy in the last month or so, with Japan and China being notable exceptions. As of June, the Council on Foreign Relations' monthly index of global monetary policy stood at a relatively tight 3.99 — up sharply from negative 8.7 in December. Zero denotes neutral policy.

Zou said the PBOC has taken precautions against any negative spillover from other central banks' actions. Those measures include adjusting the level of foreign currency banks need to have on hand, and managing cross-border capital flows, he said.