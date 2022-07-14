Copper prices are signaling that investors are bearish on the economy, strategist says

A smelting plant in Wuzhou, China, in January 2022. Falling copper prices suggest that investors are negative on the outlook for the economy, a commodity strategist at ANZ Bank said.

Falling copper prices suggest that investors are negative on the outlook for the economy, a commodity strategist at ANZ bank said.

Copper is seen as a leading indicator of economic health because of its use in many sectors.

At the moment, prices are falling even though there's little indication of demand falling sharply or supply increasing, said Daniel Hynes of ANZ.

"In fact, it's the exact opposite — we're actually seeing signs in China of that demand picture improving," he said.

But investors have taken the view that tightening monetary policy will lead to lower growth, and that's being reflected in the copper prices, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

"It's telling me that investors are particularly bearish about the economic outlook," he said.