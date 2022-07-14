Cramer's lightning round: I wouldn't mind buying Microchip Technology down here

Loading chart...

Lemonade Inc: "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."

The Williams Companies Inc: "I like WMB. They've got a 5% yield."

Microchip Technology Inc: "Down here, I wouldn't mind buying it. I think it's good."

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc: "CrowdStrike's number two [in the cybersecurity sector] and number one is Palo Alto Networks."

