Cramer's lightning round: I wouldn't mind buying Microchip Technology down here

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Lemonade Inc: "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."
The Williams Companies Inc: "I like WMB. They've got a 5% yield."
Microchip Technology Inc: "Down here, I wouldn't mind buying it. I think it's good."
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc: "CrowdStrike's number two [in the cybersecurity sector] and number one is Palo Alto Networks."
