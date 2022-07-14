Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I wouldn't mind buying Microchip Technology down here

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lemonade Inc: "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."

The Williams Companies Inc: "I like WMB. They've got a 5% yield."

Microchip Technology Inc: "Down here, I wouldn't mind buying it. I think it's good."

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc: "CrowdStrike's number two [in the cybersecurity sector] and number one is Palo Alto Networks."

AT&T Inc: "I'd rather be in Verizon."

