CNBC Pro

Deutsche Bank says this lithium stock is poised for a post-earnings pop

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProRosenblatt upgrades Twitter to buy, sees heightened leverage over Elon Musk
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank upgrades Costco to buy, says club business model will outperform in uncertain economy
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's Jonas trims price target for Tesla, citing slowing economy
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More