Look past the ‘misery’ and remember that the market will eventually recover, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors to stay the course in the market, as the pain will eventually go away.

"The fact is, if you own stocks right now, the odds favor that you're going to lose money. So why not just get out and circle back at a better moment? … Because losing money in markets like this one is actually part of the process," he said.

The "Mad Money" host, who said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve is winning its battle against inflation, reiterated his position that inflation has peaked or is close to doing so.

To illustrate his point, he examined three charts: