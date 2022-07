Volatile markets are pricing in more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, but the bigger fear is what earnings season will tell investors about the profit outlook and potential for recession. Stocks were lower Thursday, and Treasury yields edged higher, as traders bet the central bank could raise interest rates by as much as a full percentage point later this month. Yields move higher, when bond prices fall. "Basically it's like looking across the valley. Are we at the worst point right now and will things start to get better?" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "If the market believes the Fed is hiking by 1 percentage point and going forward it'll be by 75 or 50 [basis points] or whatever and leading to a Powell pause, then the market would feel encouraged." A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point. But with JPMorgan Chase and others beginning to report earnings, Stovall said the market is more worried about the potential for cautionary comments from companies and earnings downgrades. JPMorgan stock fell more than 4% after it reported a surprise 28% decline in earnings Thursday morning. "Right now I think the market is, yes, concerned by interest rates, but I think it's more concerned by earnings. What we do know is the analysts haven't really done anything in terms of reducing their forecasts," said Stovall. The Fed last raised its fed funds rate by 1 percentage point back in the 1980s after former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker famously ran the rates up to 20% in his battle against inflation. At the time, the central bank did not reveal what moves it made with regards to the fed funds rate. Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan instituted the Fed's policy of targeting the rate in the 1990s, and since then there have been no rate hikes of as much as 1 percentage point. The Fed last month raised rates by 75 basis points , and markets were bracing for another similar hike until Wednesday's report of super hot inflation in June ratcheted up expectations for an even more aggressive Fed action. That three-quarter point increase was the biggest hike since 1994. The benchmark fed funds rate is currently targeted to a range of 1.5%-1.75%, the highest since just before the Covid pandemic began in March 2020. Strategists said the market has been adjusting this week to a more aggressive Fed, and the potential that a heavier handed central bank could tip the economy into a recession sooner.

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell takes questions from reporters after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to stem a disruptive surge in inflation, during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, June 15, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters