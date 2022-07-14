Pinterest shares soar after report that Elliott Management has acquired a 9% stake

Pinterest shares jumped over 20% in extended trading on Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott Management has accumulated a stake of over 9% in the company.

Elliott, known for its activist investments, has been discussing unspecified matters with Pinterest for the past several weeks and told the company it's now the largest shareholder, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Prior to the after-hours pop, Pinterest shares plummeted 75% in the past year as the social media company struggled to retain users. While revenue grew 52% in 2021 to over $2.5 billion, the number of global monthly active users fell 6% to 431 million, a worrying sign for investors concerned that the app's popularity is dwindling.