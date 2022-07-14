World's largest chipmaker TSMC posts record profit allaying fears over semiconductor headwinds

Signage for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

TSMC, the world's biggest chipmaker, posted record net profit in the second quarter, helping assuage fears over weak demand from high inflation and a glut of some semiconductors on the market.

These are some of the key numbers for the three months ended June 30:

Revenue of 534.14 billion Taiwanese dollars ($18.16 billion), a rise 43.5% year-on-year. That beat the 524.02 billion Taiwan dollar average from analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Net income of 237.03 billion Taiwanese dollars, up 76.4% year-on-year and ahead of estimates. That was a record quarter in terms of net income for TSMC.

The company which is Apple's most important chip supplier, said it expects revenue to be between $19.8 billion and $20.6 billion in the third quarter, surging from $14.8 billion in the same period last year.

However, TSMC CEO CC Wei said that some of the company's capital expenditure would be "pushed out into 2023." He cited "greater challenges in the supply chains" which is extending delivery times for some chipmaking equipment.

The strong results and outlook but caution on spending highlights the careful path chipmakers are walking at a time of concern about rising prices and the impact on consumer demand, as well as a high supply of chips.