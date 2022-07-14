Twitter outage impacted users around the world Thursday morning

The logo and trading symbol for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, July 11, 2022.

Twitter was down for about an hour Thursday morning but returned online around 9 a.m. ET. It appears to have mostly come back online but Twitter said it's still working to get it back up and running for everyone.

The crash-tracking site Downdetector logged more than 54,000 reports of errors with both the website and the app as of shortly after 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

The outage reports came from across the U.S. and particularly in big cities like New York and Los Angeles, according to Downdetector which logs issues reported by users. It was also down in the U.K., Mexico, Brazil and Italy, according to Reuters.

The outage comes as the company sues Elon Musk, who is trying to back out of a bid to acquire Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

