Are you doing your job search right? How to land your first job after graduation

Graduation day conjures many emotions. It's exciting to reach this big milestone, but it also brings anxiety — what's next? How will I get my first job? It's understandable, given how the job market is changing — one day, it's a great market for job seekers. The next day, you're hearing about companies rescinding offers because the economy is shaky. But you can't always blame not getting a job on the market! Of course, the economy plays a big part. But the biggest factor is how you approach it. "When the job search doesn't work out, it's tempting to think 'Oh my goodness, I'm just not cut out for it,'" said Gorick Ng, author of "The Unspoken Rules." "But when we start breaking down the process, we can get more specific about: What are the one or two things I need to change about my job search?" If you do your job search right — and stick with it — you will land that first job in no time.

Tips for getting your job search right

So where do you start? Make sure your resume is easy to read. With many companies receiving thousands of applications per position, having a well-organized resume and including key words that address a job's main interests are needed to get the attention of a hiring manager. Review job listings for several jobs in your field and profiles of people on LinkedIn who have that job, and you will find some common skills, traits and experience — those are your key words. Set up a LinkedIn profile. In today's market, having a LinkedIn profile is just as important as a resume. Make sure your profile is updated with all of your work experience and key words. Many employers review applicants' LinkedIn profiles to see your employment experience and the accomplishments you couldn't fit on your resume. This is also where you get endorsements for different skills, create posts on news or issues related, participate in discussions related to your industry and find jobs, whether they're official listings or through your network.

Corey Johnson is a May 2020 graduate of Louisiana State University. He currently works as a distribution engineer at Power Engineers. Photo: Brooke Bell

As opposed to just stating why he would be a good fit for the job, he made his applications personal and compelling to read. That helped him land a job as a distribution engineer at Power Engineers. Follow up! After applying, it's a good idea to keep a record of where you applied and to reach out to a hiring manager. This can show your interest in the position and even bring your resume to the top of the pile. Go to your college career center. If you're not confident in your application materials, go to your college's career center. They're experienced with assisting students in the job search process and are able to help you fine-tune your skills. When do you start applying for job? There is no one right answer, but for a lot of students, a good time to start is between junior and senior year. "I really think that depends on your field," Downs said. "What we see at LSU is that some of our more technical fields actually recruit in the fall — September and October. And they could have full-time offers by November and December, and they wouldn't start until after graduation. Maybe in June." Downs encourages students to start applying by January at the latest. Where do you find jobs? Thinking strategically about where to apply can make a major difference. Before graduating, make sure to attend your college's career fairs. Not only are they a great way to build impressions upon potential hiring managers, but many of the companies that attend them are avidly hiring.

Follow companies on social media. If there's a company you're interested in working for, watch their social media accounts. Many companies post job listings or tips on improving your application to their feeds. Career networking sites such as LinkedIn and Handshake, which is specifically targeted at college students, are a good place to search. Plus, on LinkedIn, you can view stats on other applicants to evaluate your chances of getting hired. You should also be subscribing to any job newsletters and signing up for job boards offered by your school or industry groups. This will help you find out about internships, job listings and networking events, all of which could lead you to your first job!

Do not wait until you are a senior in college to start thinking about your job search. Start early by looking for internships and networking. You can do this as early as freshman year — or even when you are in high school! A whopping 85% of jobs are found through networking, according to research by Lou Adler, a hiring consultant, and LinkedIn. Don Lawrence, an accountant at KPMG, had two job offers before his spring 2021 graduation from Southeastern Louisiana University. "To be quite frank, I never did a job search," Lawrence said. After meeting a franchise executive at an on-campus event as a freshman and building a strong connection with him, Lawrence landed his first internship with a major company and his first job offer. LinkedIn and Handshake are great platforms for networking, being recruited and learning from other established professionals. "LinkedIn is useful for three purposes," Ng said. "One is it allows you to look at people who've been in your shoes before and to look at their work history. [The] second value is in putting your entire work history onto LinkedIn; you now become discoverable. [And] the last reason to use LinkedIn is that it's a good way to easily stay in touch with people that you've met." And you never know when someone in your network could lead to your next job. "Just imagine for a moment that you've got a flooded inbox, a busy calendar, all these meetings and you have 200 applications to review," Ng said. "[You] have two options: One, you can take the time to sift through hundreds of applications submitted by nameless, faceless individuals. Or you can give an interview to someone who was recommended to you by one of your colleagues. What are you more likely to do?"

Graduation is here — I still don't have a job!