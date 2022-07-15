CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Netflix, Amazon, Nvidia, Visa & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBernstein calls medical tech company Dexcom a clear buy, citing a long-term runway for diabetes management
Carmen Reinicke38 min ago
CNBC ProUBS slashes Netflix price target ahead of earnings, warns of cautious outlook for streaming giant
Carmen Reinickean hour ago
CNBC ProBMO cuts Microsoft price target, citing pressure on software valuations and potential recession
Carmen Reinicke2 hours ago
Read More