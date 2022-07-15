CNBC Pro

Analyst explains how to trade chip stocks right now — and gives one upside of nearly 100%

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO09:33
CNBC ProNetflix, Morgan Stanley, and AutoZone are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 14
Christina Falso3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO02:51
CNBC ProGSK and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso6 hours ago
CNBC ProTalk of 'peak inflation' is not dead yet — here's why
Bob Pisani
Read More