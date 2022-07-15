At amusement parks like Six Flags and Disney, safety is a multimillion-dollar business

At amusement parks like Six Flags, Disney World and Universal — safety is a multimillion-dollar business.

Injuries and deaths are becoming increasingly rare, with fewer than 1 injury per million rides in 2019, according to the National Safety Council. Ride-related injuries dropped by more than 60% between 2004 and 2019, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

"When you look at the the the 157 million rides that we deliver in a year, and when you look at us versus other industries, you'll see that we are a very safe industry," said Jason Freeman, vice president of security, safety, health & environmental at Six Flags. "You're more likely to be injured on your way to a theme park in your car than you are at a theme park."

The amusement park industry is emerging from two years of a pandemic-induced sales slump, but is expected to reach $16.8 billion in revenue in 2022.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent of CNBC and Universal theme parks.