Tiger Woods misses the cut at what could be his last British Open at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts on the 18th during the second round of the 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, July 15, 2022.

After two difficult days at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods missed the British Open cut Friday, finishing nine shots over par.

He was visibly emotional as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge to the 18th hole of the Old Course. After finishing, he speculated that this may his last go-round there. He has called the storied Scottish course his favorite to play on.

"I don't know if I'll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews," he said, according to NBCUniversal's Golf Channel.

Woods, 46, has dealt with several health issues in recent years. He mounted a comeback this year after a 2021 car accident nearly took his right leg.

Since his return, Woods has played in three majors, including the British Open. He finished 47th in the Masters earlier this year at Augusta National, but skipped the U.S. Open. He made the cut in the PGA Championship, but withdrew for health reasons after a tough third round.

Woods has won 15 major championships since he turned pro in 1996. Of those, he won three Open Championships – two of those victories coming at St. Andrews.

Cameron Smith, Cameron Young and Dustin Johnson were atop the leaderboard as of 12:30 p.m. ET.