Boeing CEO says supply chain issues are hindering 737 Max production increase

An aerial view of several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, June 1, 2022.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun on Monday said the manufacturer won't ramp up production of its best-selling 737 Max yet because of supply chain constraints.

The manufacturer is producing 31 of the Max planes each month on average, and Boeing will focus on stabilizing that rate before increasing output, according to Calhoun.

"Averages don't work very well for customers; predictability does. We have to be at 31 every month, consistently and predictability," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box," speaking from the Farnborough Airshow outside of London. "We'll get into rate increases when we get into rate increases, but the supply chain isn't ready for it yet."

Calhoun spoke shortly after Boeing announced a Delta Air Lines order for at least 100 737 Max-10 planes, the airline's first major purchase from the company in more than a decade. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2025.