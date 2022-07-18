Henrik Stenson set to be stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy and join LIV Golf Invitational Series

Sweden's Henrik Stenson during day two of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews on July 15, 2022. Henrik Stenson is expected to be imminently stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy and join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The 2016 Champion Golfer of the Year, who is set to lead Team Europe in next September's edition of the biennial contest, has been regularly linked with the Greg Norman-fronted tour.

Stenson told reporters that his schedule for the remainder of the year was "undecided" after missing the cut on Friday at The Open in St Andrews, with the 46-year-old now set to commit to the breakaway circuit.

New Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith has previously been rumored to be considering the breakaway circuit, with the Australian refusing to deny speculation about his golfing future in the media conference after his one-shot victory at St Andrews.

When asked about joining LIV Golf, immediately after his win at The Open, Smith said: "I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good.

Smith, who is now exempt in all four majors until 2027, added: "I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments."