CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley's Wilson predicts the S&P 500 trough: It will come 'pretty quickly'

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: UnitedHealth delivers a strong quarter. The pros bet big on bank stocks
Christina Falso
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley miss on earnings, pros weigh retail stocks amid rapid inflation
Christina Falso
CNBC ProGSK, Cleveland-Cliffs, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso
Read More