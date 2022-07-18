Russia orders its forces to intensify operations 'in all directions'; Ukraine's Zelenskyy suspends top officials after treason fears

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the head of Ukraine's security service and the prosecutor general.

It was announced on Sunday that Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova and the Head of the SBU (the Security Service of Ukraine) Ivan Bakanov were being suspended after Zelenskyy said that there had been cases of treason discovered in both government agencies.

"As of today, 651 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding high treason and collaborative activities of employees of prosecutor's offices, pre-trial investigation bodies, and other law enforcement agencies," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday.

He said that "more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SBU remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state."

Zelenskyy said "all Russian war criminals" would be brought to justice as well as "each of the collaborators" and "all those responsible for terror."

There has been no comment from the officials named by Zelenskyy.

— Holly Ellyatt