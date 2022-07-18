Buy Tesla in the short term to capture potential upside from earnings, says Deutsche Bank

Investors looking for a moment to snap up shares of Tesla should act now, ahead of the company's July 20 earnings release, according to Deutsche Bank. The firm added Tesla to its short-term buy call list on the potential that the electric vehicle maker will report earnings that are better than Wall Street's expectations. Management could report upside to margin expectations and reiterate full-year deliveries growth of 50%, Deutsche said. That would imply total volume of 1.4 million units and point to a significant uptick in the second half. "We think the YTD 30%+ pull back in the stock largely reflects supply issues that are fast improving, providing a compelling opportunity to accumulate the stock into 2H and 2023 where volume growth and margin expansion could be meaningful," wrote research analyst Emmanuel Rosner in a Monday note. "Even in the event 2Q margin misses, we think investors should take advantage of the stock pull-back to get involved given margin pressure faced in the quarter would be temporary and longer-term operating leverage stays intact." There are risks to Deutsche's call, including disappointing second-quarter results due to supply issues, as well as additional supply chain or Covid-related disruptions that could limit Tesla's volume growth and margin expansion opportunities. Further, there could be negative updates about factories in Berlin and Texas, negative updates on in-house battery development, a pushback in Cybertruck production or data suggesting orders or consumer demand have deteriorated. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.