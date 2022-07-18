Trump election meddling grand jury subpoenas Republican Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., walks down the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A Georgia special grand jury that is investigating former President Donald Trump for possibly criminal interference in that state's 2020 election issued a subpoena seeking testimony Tuesday from Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican, court records show.

The same grand jury in Atlanta previously was known to have subpoenaed other Trump allies, among them Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has asked a federal judge in his home state to quash that demand.

On Monday, Hice's lawyer Loree Anne Paradise filed a notice that she was removing issues related to the subpoena from Georgia state court to U.S. District Court in Georgia. The action lays the groundwork for Hice to likely challenge the subpoena, just as Graham is already doing.