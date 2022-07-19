Cramer's lightning round: I like Deere over Mosaic

Loading chart...

Tellurian Inc: "I am with Tellurian."

Loading chart...

Altria Group Inc: "I do think it's a very good company, but it's not for me."

Loading chart...

Mosaic Co: "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere, because that's been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."

Loading chart...

Novocure Ltd: "It's still the best thing for experimental and sad brain cancer, and I think it's going to be the standard for a long time."

Loading chart...

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co: "I think that the food cycle ... is to me, actually, possibly peaking. So I don't want to be in Archer-Daniels-Midland."

Loading chart...

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc: "I like that call. [Sell]."

Loading chart...

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc: "Very good company, but I have to tell you, I do prefer Halliburton."

Loading chart...

State Street Corp: "State Street is just okay. ... You've got to be involved with a Wells Fargo. Much better."

Loading chart...

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "It's incredibly speculative. ... I would tell you to take a pass on it."

Loading chart...