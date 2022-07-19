National Archives asks Secret Service to investigate 'potential unauthorized deletion' of Jan. 6 texts

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads "Come and Take It," during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

The agency responsible for maintaining federal government records on Tuesday asked the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the potentially unauthorized deletion of text messages on Secret Service phones on the day before and day of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The request by the National Archives and Records Administration came nearly a week after the Homeland Security inspector general told two congressional committees that many messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, had been erased by the Secret Service on agency phones "as a part of a device-replacement program."