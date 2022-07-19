Trump urged Wisconsin Assembly speaker in July to decertify Biden 2020 election win

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally endorsing Republican candidates Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo (not pictured) July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Former President Donald Trump this month called Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and urged him to decertify President Joe Biden's 2020 election win in that state, Vos said in a new interview Tuesday.

"It's very consistent. He makes his case, which I respect," Vos told WISN-TV 12 News in Milwaukee.

"He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it's not allowed under the Constitution," Vos said.

"He has a different opinion."

The Republican lawmaker said in the same interview that Trump on July 9 posted a message on Truth Social, his social media platform, calling on the Wisconsin legislature to "turn over the election to the actual winner," by recalling the state's slate of 10 Electoral College delegates, who cast their votes for Biden.

Vos has consistently said that his state's legislature does not have the authority to rescind the votes of a slate of electors despite claims by some GOP lawmakers that it does.