China's latest spike in Covid cases strands tourists and restricts travel

The western province of Gansu is one of the hardest hit by China's summer Covid outbreak. Pictured here is a Red Cross volunteer spraying disinfectant in Dingxi, Gansu.

BEIJING — China's daily Covid case count has climbed into the hundreds as the summer holidays get underway.

Many of the cases have hit spots in central China, rather than economic centers like Beijing and Shanghai. The number of infections in manufacturing hub Guangdong has risen with no major restrictions on business yet.

However, sudden business closures in a tourist area in the southwestern region of Guangxi left more than 2,000 visitors stranded as of Sunday, state media said. The report said local authorities would help the tourists leave.

On Monday, Chengdu city in southwestern Sichuan province ordered bars, gyms and indoor entertainment venues to close temporarily for a week. While the city — known for its spicy cuisine — did not ban people from dining inside restaurants, authorities said they encouraged people to order delivery or takeout instead.

Mainland China reported 108 new Covid cases with symptoms and 827 without symptoms for Tuesday. The western province of Gansu and Guangxi accounted for the majority, but at least a handful of cases were reported in 12 other province-level regions.

The surge to hundreds of cases a day has only occurred in the last week and a half. The mainland reported no new deaths from Covid during that time.