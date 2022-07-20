Senate advances more than $50 billion bill to boost U.S. semiconductor production

The Senate voted to advance a slimmed-down version of its bill designed to boost U.S. semiconductor competition with China.

The bill cleared a key procedural hurdle Tuesday evening in a 64-34 vote even as lawmakers worked to finish various sections of the legislation.

The bill, which would provide about $50 billion in subsidies to bolster U.S. computer chip manufacturing, is a multifaceted bipartisan effort that combines the interests of several committees, ranging from national security to economics.

The Senate's procedural step forward on Tuesday paves the way for the chamber to hold a vote on final passage later this week or early next week. The bill would then travel to the House for passage before it would head to President Joe Biden's desk for signature into law.

The broadest aim of the legislation is to incentivize semiconductor production within the U.S. to decrease dependence on Asia-based manufacturers.

Biden administration officials say a larger domestic chip industry would help ease the supply chain disruptions that have hampered the economic recovery from Covid-19 and insulate the U.S. from supply routes dominated by political rival China.

A global shortage of chips over the past two years rippled through several industries, including automakers, mobile phone and consumer technology companies and defense systems manufacturers.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican and lead author of the Senate's original text, stressed the economic implications of the legislation in a pair of Twitter posts published Tuesday.