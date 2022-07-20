What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Netflix loses less, JNJ and HAL beat

A still image from "Stranger Things 3."
Source: Netflix
What I am looking at July 20, 2022
- Netflix (NFLX) lost fewer subscribers than expected during the second quarter. Will Netflix really rein in their content budge? I expected more from the company. Emphasis remains on big-budget films like "Gray Man" and series like "Stranger Things" season four. Management also said it planned to unveil it's ad-supported tier in early 2023 ... weird circular reasoning for choosing Microsoft (MSFT) as partner for that offering. Netflix shares rose 6% in the premarket. Many superfluous price target cuts on the Street. Stifel upgrades NFLX to buy from hold.