Cramer's lightning round: I like Chubb over American International Group

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Lantheus Holdings Inc: "This stock has been a rocket ship, but it's now a little over-valued."
American International Group Inc: "When it comes to insurance, there's only one insurer that I really like and that ... is Chubb."
Canopy Growth Corp: "Canopy will be great once we [nationally legalize] cannabis. I don't know if it's going to happen in my lifetime, that's the problem."
Chord Energy Corp: "I'm keen on Devon. I think DVN is a better bet."
Starwood Property Trust Inc: "Remember when the stock fell to the teens, and [CEO Barry Sternlicht] came on and said, 'don't worry about it, we're going to deliver'? ... I am a believer that that man is a man of his word."
Equitrans Midstream Corp: "Equitrans, buy, buy, buy."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon.
