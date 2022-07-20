Cramer's lightning round: I like Chubb over American International Group

Loading chart...

American International Group Inc: "When it comes to insurance, there's only one insurer that I really like and that ... is Chubb."

Canopy Growth Corp: "Canopy will be great once we [nationally legalize] cannabis. I don't know if it's going to happen in my lifetime, that's the problem."

Chord Energy Corp: "I'm keen on Devon. I think DVN is a better bet."

Starwood Property Trust Inc: "Remember when the stock fell to the teens, and [CEO Barry Sternlicht] came on and said, 'don't worry about it, we're going to deliver'? ... I am a believer that that man is a man of his word."

