Here's what we learned about Disney from Netflix's quarterly earnings

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) were up 6% on Wednesday after the streamer reported subscriber losses that were much lower than expected by the Street. The most pertinent question for Investing Club members: What does this tell us about Disney (DIS) — which is often unfairly lumped in with Netflix?

