Italy could be headed for a troubling snap election. And bond markets are on high alert

Italy's Mario Draghi on Wednesday is due to tell lawmakers whether or not he'll stay on as prime minister — in what could create further market volatility ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank later this week.

Political instability returned to Rome last week when one of the coalition parties decided to oppose a bill in Parliament. The move led Draghi, in power since February 2021, to announce he was quitting.

However, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation and asked him to conduct further parliamentary negotiations.

Now, Draghi is due to address parliamentarians on the result of his talks Wednesday morning, but it's unclear whether he will stay in power.

An official working for the Italian government, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the topic, told CNBC that it is "more likely that he will confirm his resignation and we will go to elections, but we have to see if all these attempts to convince him to change his mind will be successful."

Hundreds of mayors signed an open letter over the weekend asking Draghi to stay. Union leaders and industrialists have also come together to ask Draghi to remain in office. Meanwhile, thousands of citizens have also signed an online petition asking Draghi to stay, according to AP.

Matteo Renzi, the leader of the political party Italia Viva and a former prime minister, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Tuesday that his "personal bookmaker shows that Draghi will maintain his role, [by] 75%."