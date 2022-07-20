Netflix's earnings results mark pivot point for streaming giant, for better or worse

Co-founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings attends a red carpet for the Netflix launch at Palazzo Del Ghiaccio on October 22, 2015 in Milan, Italy. Jacopo Raule | Getty Images

Netflix's second-quarter earnings results can be interpreted in two very different ways. The company's future depends on which reading turns out to be correct. The world's biggest streaming company announced Tuesday that it lost nearly 1 million subscribers for the three-month period from April to June, marking the second straight quarter it lost customers. Still, that was less than the loss of 2 million the company had forecast and Netflix shares were up about 6% at $214 in midday trading Wednesday. The second-quarter results offer a new bull case for Netflix investors. If the quarter serves as a "bottom" — the point at which Netflix stopped losing subscribers and started growing again, even if at a snail's pace — investors have a new growth story. In the next quarter, Netflix forecast it would add 1 million subscribers. This may be the primary reason shares rose on Wednesday. "With signs of stabilization in the subscriber base emerging, we believe the prospect of a prolonged period of subscriber losses is becoming increasingly unlikely," Stifel analyst Scott Devitt said in a note to clients. Stifel upgraded its rating on Netflix shares to "buy" on Wednesday. But the results, which some investors found good enough, may only lead to temporary relief. The bear case for Netflix is that Wednesday's bump in share value is a "dead cat bounce" − Wall Street lingo for a temporary recovery after a substantial fall. Netflix faces intensifying competition from major players pushing into the streaming market, including Disney's Disney+, NBCUniversal's Peacock and HBO Max. That has raised questions about whether Netflix will be able to hold onto its dominance, particularly in the lucrative U.S. market.

The new case for growth

Previously, Netflix bulls have leaned in to the notion that the company would turn its massive global scale of 221 million subscribers into positive free cash flow by increasing pricing and reducing churn. This transformation from a money-losing venture to a free cash flow machine would enrich shareholders. That's now happened, or, at least, is about to happen. Netflix said in its shareholder letter it will generate $1 billion in free cash flow for 2022. In 2023, Netflix said there will be "substantial growth" in free cash flow. And yet, Netflix shares are still trading 70% lower than all-time highs set in November. A second wave of subscriber growth could be the company's new narrative for investors. There's reason to believe Netflix subscribers will once again surge ahead. Netflix announced it will crack down on password sharing and launch a cheaper advertising supported tier in 2023. Both of those initiatives may lead to more signups.

End of its heyday